Johnson tosses 3-hitter, Falcons best Rockets 5-2

OWENSVILLE — Ethan Johnson pitched a three-hitter and Clinton-Massie defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-2 Thursday in non-league baseball action.

The Falcons are 5-3 on the year. The Rockets go to 7-5.

Johnson gave up two unearned runs and struck out six. He walked two.

“He did a good job of throwing strikes and keeping the ball down in the zone,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “We have been telling our pitchers that all season, ‘pound the strike zone, keep the walks at a minimum and let your defense work behind you’.”

Nate Wildermuth had a two-run double in the third. Carson Vanhoose, Cayden Clutter and Tyler Keck had two hits each. Clutter also drove in two runs and Keck had one RBI.