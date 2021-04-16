BHS girls second, boys third at Hawkins Inv.

GEORGETOWN — With four event champions, the Blanchester girls track and field team finished as runnersup Thursday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational at Georgetown High School.

The Blanchester boys were third overall.

Kellen Staehling won the shot put (39-1), edging out brother Gabriel Staehling who was second at 37-9.5.

Chasen Allison was runnerup in the discus and Taylor Cochran claimed second in the pole vault. The boys 4×400-meter relay ran 4:03.42 and finished second.

Third-place finishers for the boys were Connor Furnish in the high jump, Cody Kidd in the long jump and Zane Panetta in the discus.

As for the girls, Daelyn Staehling won the shot put (27-0), Ainsley Whitaker claimed first in the discus (83-7) and Emma Winemiller won the high jump (4-9).

The quartet of Jazzalynn Miller, Shelbie Panetta, Emily Koch and Emma Damewood hit the line first in the 4×800-meter relay with a time of 12:24.

Runnersup were Damewood in the 800 and Savanna Schutte in the pole vault. Third-place finishers were Carolyn Koch in the discus, Aubrey Stevens in the 300 hurdles, the 4×100 relay, the 4×200 relay and Becca Kratzer in the 100-meter hurdles.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2021

Vern Hawkins Invitational

@Georgetown High School

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Winchester Eastern 143 Blanchester 130 Georgetown 108 Clermont NE 93 Batavia 55 Manchester 41 Felicity Franklin 23 Ripley 1

4×800 RELAY: 1, Blanchester (Jazzalynn Miller, Shelbie Panetta, Emily Koch, Emma Damewood) 12:24.46

100 HURDLES: 1, Brown (WE) 16.12; 3, Becca Kratzer (Bl) 18.52

100 DASH: 1, Puckett (CNE) 13.0; 6, Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 14.96; 7, Becca Kratzer (Bl) 15.08

4×200 RELAY: 1, Batavia 2:05.9; 3, Blanchester (Haylie Strider, Ainsley Whitaker, Annalee Miller-Steffen, Shelbie Panetta) 2:11.28

1600 RUN: 1, Faught (Geo) 6:08.94; 6, Carolyn Koch (Bl) 8:13.53

4×100 RELAY: 1, Clermont NE 56.06; 3, Blanchester (Emma Winemiller, Becca Kratzer, Ainsley Whitaker, Aubrey Stevens) 60.62

400 DASH: 1, Puckett (CNE) 65.66; 6, Haylie Strider (Bl) 82.12

300 HURDLES: 1, Brown (WE) 51.06; 3, Aubrey Stevens (Bl) 58.0

800 RUN: 1, Pinger (F) 2:51.41; 2, Emma Damewood (Bl) 3:03.74; Jazzalynn Miller (Bl) 3:15.63

200 DASH: 1, Puckett (CNE) 27.56; 7, Jazzalynn Miller (Bl) 34.72; 8, Haylie Strider (Bl) 35.24

3200 RUN: 1, Cravens (Bat) 11:11.72

4×400 RELAY: 1, Winchester Eastern 4:48.43; 4, Blanchester (Emma Damewood, Annalee Miller-Steffen, Jazzalynn Miller, Aubrey Stevens) 5:19.02

SHOT PUT: 1, Daelyn Staehling (Bl) 27-0; 4, Shelbie Panetta (Bl) 24-10

DISCUS: 1, Ainsley Whitaker (Bl) 83-7; 3, Carolyn Koch (Bl) 69-9

LONG JUMP: 1, Brown (WE) 14-1; 3, Emma Winemiller (Bl) 11-5.5; 4, Savanna Schutte (Bl) 10-7.75

HIGH JUMP: 1, Emma Winemiller (Bl) 4-9; 5, Emily Koch (Bl) 4-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Stephan (CNE) 6-6; 2, Savanna Schutte (Bl) 6-6

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clermont NE 183, Batavia 132 Blanchester 89 Georgetown 86 Winchester Eastern 38 Felicity Franklin 38 Ripley 14 Manchester 13 Miami Valley Christian 6

4×800 RELAY: 1, Batavia 9:58.4

110 HURDLES: 1, Sigourney (Ba) 17.18

100 DASH: 1, Boothby (CNE) 11.5; 4, Nick Musselman (Bl) 12.32; 7, Taylor Cochran (Bl) 12.5

4×200 RELAY: 1, Batavia 1:39.12; 5, Blanchester (Isaiah Williams, Drew Wyss, Connor Furnish, Zane Panetta) 1:52.24

1600 RUN: 1, Northrup (CNE) 4:54.58

4×100 RELAY: 1, Batavia 47.22; 4, Blanchester (Taylor Cochran, Isaiah Williams, Cody Kidd, Nick Musselman) 50.91

400 DASH: 1, Young (WE) 56.5; 4, Nick Musselman (Bl) 60.18; 8, Cody Kidd (Bl) 64.52

300 HURDLES: 1, House (CNE) 44.24

800 RUN: 1, Young (WE) 2:12.05

200 DASH: 1, Hellman (Ba) 23.91; 7, Isaiah Williams (Bl) 26.52

3200 RUN: 1, Northrup (CNE) 10:27.24; 4, Drew Wyss (Bl) 10:47.81

4×400 RELAY: 1, Batavia 4:03.09; 2, Blanchester (Taylor Cochran, Isaiah Williams, Bryan Bandow, Nick Musselman) 4:03.42

SHOT PUT: 1, Kellen Staehling (Bl) 39-1; 2, Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 37-9.5

DISCUS: 1, Stricker (CNE) 111-3; 2, Chasen Allison (Bl) 106-2; 3, Zane Panetta (Bl) 99-3

LONG JUMP: 1, Sigourney (Ba) 17-1.5; 3, Cody Kidd (Bl) 14-2.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Cruey (CNE) 5-2; 3, Connor Furnish (Bl) 4-10

POLE VAULT: 1, Nichols (CNE) 9-6; Taylor Cochran (Bl) 9-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-14.jpg