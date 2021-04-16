Vikings defeat Hurricane in hard-fought match

MIAMISBURG — Wilmington High School tennis coach Steve Reed is not a fanning of losing.

But he likes playing tough competition that in the short term can result in a loss while playing long-term dividends.

Wilmington was defeated by Miamsburg 5-0 Friday in a non-league match. Wilmington is 7-4 while Miamisburg goes to 6-1.

“This is the best Miamisburg teams we have seen over the years,” Reed said. “They are going to surprise a lot of teams.”

The Hurricane had a trio of highly competitive matches. Caleb Reed lost a second-set tiebreak as did the doubles team of Trey Reed and Alex Lazic. Avery Bradshaw was defeated 4-6, 4-6 at first singles.

“Match was a lot closer than the score shows,” said Reed. “Really proud of the way the boys competed especially in the second set. We need to play more good teams like this to raise our level of play.”

SUMMARY

April 16, 2021

@Miamisburg High School

Miamisburg 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw was def by Bierley 4-6, 4-6

2-Caleb Reed was def by Brooks 1-6, 6-7 (5-7)

3-Isaac Martini was def by Raj 0-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Trey Reed, Alex Lazic were def by Premkumer, Willis 4-6, 6-7 (5-7)

2-Cory Webber, Collin Webber were def Tella, Thompson 4-6, 2-6

Reserve

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes won 6-1, 4-6, 10-8