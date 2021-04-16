Errors doom Wildcats in 10-7 defeat

BLANCHESTER — Eight fielding errors doomed Blanchester in a 10-7 SBAAC National Division loss Friday to Williamsburg.

The defeat puts Blanchester at 4-2 in the division. Williamsburg is 4-1 and Clermont Northeastern is 5-1.

“We are 11 games into the season and we have yet to play a full, clean game,” BHS head coach Aaron Lawson said. “Errors and walks haunted us in the second and sixth.”

Blanchester scored all seven of its runs in the seventh inning.

“Seven runs should be enough to win for this team,” Lawson said. “We need to buckle down and quit giving away so many free bases.”

James Wymer drove in two runs. Reagan Burch and Jacob Hamm had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2016

@Bott Field, BHS

Williamsburg 10 Blanchester 7

W^0^4^0^2^1^3^0^^10.9.2

B^0^7^0^0^0^0^0^^7.7.8

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-1-2-1 Czaika 4-1-1-1 Rice 4-1-1-1 West 1-1-0-0 J. Hamm 4-1-2-0 Frump 4-1-0-1 Wymer 4-1-1-2 C. Ficke 1-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-0 J. Ficke 1-0-0-0 Moore 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-7-7-6

2B: James Wymer

3B: Trenton Czaika

SB: Trenton Czaika, Brody Rice 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

West ^4.1^8^7^1^3^4

Frump (L)^2.2^1^3^2^3^3