Williamsburg’s Ogden tosses no-hitter at BHS

BLANCHESTER — Madi Ogden pitched a no-hitter Friday as Williamsburg defeated Blancheser 11-0 in five innings in SBAAC National Division softball.

“We faced one of the best pitchers we will see all year,” Blanchester head coach Jamey Grogg said. “I was pleased with how we battled at the plate and made her work; we didn’t go up there and just swing three times and go back to the dugout. Girls were selective and didn’t chase a lot of pitches out of the strike zone. She was just too good tonight.”

Ogden struck out 13 batters.

Blanchester is 3-11 overall, 2-4 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 16, 2021

@Blanchester High School

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi)MUeller 2-0-0-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Dawley 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Case 2-0-0-0 Peters 1-0-0-0 Renick 1-0-0-0 Peters 1-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth (L)^3^8^7^6^0^2

Case^1.2^4^2^2^1^0

Dawley^0.1^2^1^1^0^0