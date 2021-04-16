Clinton-Massie outlasts Hillsboro 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Shayne Hendricks and Jack Anderson’s win at second doubles sealed Clinton-Massie’s 3-2 win over Hillsboro Friday in a non-league tennis match at CMHS.

“It’s nice to get past this week with a match every day,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

Anderson and Hendricks rallied for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win at second doubles.

April 16, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Hillsboro 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Lawton Perry 6-0, 6-0

2-Braydon Green was def by Shane Sullivan 2-6, 6-3, 4-6

3-Clinton-Massie won by forfeit

Doubles

1-Garret Karns, Connor Stulz were def by Charlie Schneider, Brogan Priest 4-6, 4-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson def Madisyn Holden, George Kuntz 6-2, 4-6, 6-2