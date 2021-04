MARIETTA — Marietta scored 21 points in the second quarter Friday en route to a 34-7 win over Wilmington in an Ohio Athletic Conference crossover game.

Wilmington had an interception and two lost fumbles in the opening quarter but neither team was able to score.

The Pioneers and Quakers continued in a scoreless game until inside the final five minutes. Marietta scored touchdowns at 4:06, 1:04 and 0:26 to go up 21-0.

Kyle Barrett passed three yards to Ace Taylor for the only Wilmington touchdown.