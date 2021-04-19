Bulldogs move in to first with win over Hurricane

BATAVIA — Moving in to first place in the SBAAC American Division, Batavia defeated Wilmington 11-1 Monday night.

The Hurricane is 0-6 on the year, 0-5 in the division.

With Goshen’s loss to New Richmond, Batavia has a half game lead in the division at 4-1.

“We continue to be in games and make critical mistakes that take us out of it,” WHS head coach Brian Roberts said.

Jayden Tackett to the pitching loss but Roberts said Hurricane defense “didn’t help him.”

Cole Fickert had a sacrifice fly to score Kellen Baltazar for the lone WHS run. Fickert also had a single and Tackett had a double.

“We put the ball in play but quite a few of them were right at them,” Roberts said.

Batavia freshman Zach Cope was the winning pitcher, striking out one and allowing three hits.