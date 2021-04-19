Cardinals win tennis battle for first over Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — In a battle for first place, Blanchester was defeated by Felicity 3-2 Monday in SBAAC National Division tennis.

“This one is definitely going to sting for a while bu we have to regroup and be ready to play (Tuesday).”

Blanchester is 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the conference.

Felicity is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the division.

Colton Wilson was a winner at second singles while Joey Haines and Bryce Bandow picked up a win at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Felicity 3 Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Brian Miller was def by Colton Stampard 3-6, 4-6.

2-Colton Wilson def Brayden Blackburn 6-1, 6-3.

3-Logan Heitzman was def by Caleb Ninichack 5-7, 4-6.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were def by Nathan Baker, Luke Jennings 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow def George Brocker, Xander Cummings 6-1, 6-3.