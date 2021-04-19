Wildcats bounce back with 12-2 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN — After losing three of its last five games, Blanchester defeated Georgetown 12-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Blanchester is 10-4 overall, 5-2 in the division.

Georgetown is 0-9, 0-6.

“Glad the boys showed up ready to take care of business,” BHS head coach Aaron Lawson said of his team that scored six runs in the first inning. “We played much better today than Saturday. We did things as a team, not individually. It was the best energy we’ve had in the dugout this year.”

Zach West had two hits and drove in two runs. Bryce Sipple had a hit and drove in three runs. James Wymer and Adam Frump had hits and drove in runs.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 12 Georgetown 2

B^6^3^0^0^3^^12.7.1

G^1^0^1^0^0^^2.2.1

(12) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 1-1-0-1 Curless 1-0-0-0 Czaika 0-1-0-1 Moore 2-1-0-0 Rice 1-1-0-0 J. Ficke 2-0-0-0 West 4-1-2-2 Wymer 4-2-1-2 Frump 1-2-1-1 Lansing 2-0-0-0 C. Ficke 0-2-0-1 Hamm 1-0-1-0 Sipple 1-0-1-3 Coyle 1-0-0-0 Estep 2-1-1-1 TOTALS 23-12-7-12

SB: Estep, West, Wymer

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Estep (W)^4^2^2^1^3^8

Garrett^1^0^0^0^0^1