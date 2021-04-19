LEES CREEK — East Clinton kept Clermont Northeastern winless Monday with a 5-0 win in SBAAC National Division tennis on the EC courts.

East Clinton is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the National Division. CNE is 0-4.

Carter Carey’s ace gave East Clinton a win at first doubles. Carey’s partner was Shane Lynch.

Trenton Garen lost the first set at first singles but rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 5 Clermont NE 0

Singles

1-Trenton Garen def Moore 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

2-Quinten Tolle def Tengler 6-0, 6-1

3-Lex Frye wins by forfeit

Doubles

1-Shane Lynch, Carter Carey def Williams, Frey 6-1, 6-3

2-Aaron Hughes, Owen Beatty won by forfeit