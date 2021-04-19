Massie edged by Washington on CM courts

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie lost a hard-fought 3-2 match Monday to Washington Senior in non-league tennis action on the CM courts.

The Falcons “played well on every court,” coach Rod Amburgy said.

The match of the night was at first doubles where Braydon Green and Connor Stulz won a marathon match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

“They are getting better every match,” Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Washington 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ryan Elrich 6-0, 6-1.

2-Garret Karns was def by Ty Ross 4-6, 5-7.

3-Barek Bennett was def by Garret Deweese 3-6, 6-7.

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Drew Ferguson, Blake Bagheri 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Olivia Wayne, Nathan Upthegrove 2-6, 2-6.