G-Men rally to beat Ladycats 11-8

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown rallied late to defeat Blanchester 11-8 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Ladycats trailed 5-1 but scored six runs in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.

But defensive lapses in the fifth and sixth proved costly as the Lady G-Men regained the lead.

Blanchester is 3-14 overall, 2-5 in the National. Georgetown is 8-3, 3-2.

“I was really pleased with the way we battled the whole game,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Bailey Dawley had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead the BHS offense. Lydia Peters had a single, double and RBI.

Rianna Mueller pitched well, Grogg said, but only five of the 11 runs were earned.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

Georgetown 11 Blanchester 8

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-1-0 Creager 4-0-1-2 Caldwell 2-1-1-1 Dawley 4-1-3-2 Potts 3-0-0-1 Case 2-1-1-0 Peters 4-1-2-1 Coollins 2-0-1-0 Tangonan 2-1-0-0 Naylor 0-1-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^10^11^5^3^3