TIPP CITY — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team was defeated by Tippecanoe 11-3 Monday night.

Logan Camp, Austin Pagett and Jon Custis scored goals for the Hurricane.

Bryson McVay had 18 saves in goal for WHS.

“The Red Devil defense never let our offense set up,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Their pressure forced us in to making bad passes. On the other side of the ball, they would get behind our defenders and get shots in the crease.”

Wilmington is 3-4 on the year.