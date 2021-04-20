Lynchburg-Clay molds EC softball in 16-2 win

LYNCHBURG — The East Clinton softball team was defeated by Lynchburg-Clay 16-2 in a non-league game Monday night.

Savannah Tolle and Aubrie Simpson pitched for the Astros.

East Clinton got behind early, coach Katie Rupp said, because of “mental errors on defense, compounded with some throwing errors.”

Lanie Clark played a solid game behind the plate, Rupp added, and made some nice catches.

“We still need to be more consistent on offense and trust ourselves in the field,” Rupp said.