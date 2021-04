Broncos best Hurricane; Wildcats 5th at WB

MT. ORAB — Wilmington was held off by Western Brown Monday at the Western Brown Invitational track and field meet.

The Broncos had 178 points while the Hurricane came in with 138. The two easily outdistanced the field. Blanchester was fifth.

The Lady Hurricane recorded a trio of first-place finishes.

Emilee Pham cleared 10-3 in the pole vault, Izzy Coomer went 14-6 in the long jump and Kaitlynn Hickey had a 35-4.5 effort in the shot put.

Wilmington had runnerup finishes by Hickey in the discus, Madilyn Brausch in the 3,200-meter run, Sylena Baltazar in the 800, the 4×200 relay and 4×100 relay.

Blanchester’s best were third-place finishes by Savanna Schutte in the pole vault, Ainsley Whitaker in the discus and Becca Kratzer in the 100-meter hurdles. The BHS 4×800 relay also placed third.

SUMMARY

April 19, 2021

@Western Brown Invitational

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 178 Wilmington 138 Winchester Eastern 64 Clermont NE 61 Blanchester 59 Goshen 48 Western Brown B 32 Georgetown 28 Whiteoak 24 Batavia 24

4×800 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 10:45.67; 2, Wilmington 10:55.7; 3, Blanchester 12:16.26

100 HURDLES: 1, Emma Brown (WE) 16.16; 3, Becca Kratzer (B) 17.62; 6, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (WI) 19.2. DNP, Liz Guard (WI) 20.6, Annalee Miller-Steffen (B) 22.18

100 DASH: 1, Abbey Puckett (CNE) 13.36; 3, Izzy Coomer (WI) 13.53. DNP, Aubrey Stevens (B) 14.64, Courtney Parker (WI) 15.2, Becca Kratzer (B) 15.24

4×200 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 1:57.13; 2, Wilmington 2:00.44; 5, Blanchester 2:16.25

1600 RUN: 1, Hadley Jones (WB) 6:08.05; 6, Adriana Benitez (WI) 6:39.17; 7, Emma Damewood (B) 6:44.2. DNP, Ana Hester (WI) 6:49.41

4×100 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 54.9; 2, Wilmington 55.58; 4, Blanchester 59.31

400 DASH: 1, Tiana Roland (WB) 62.96; 5, Taylor Noszka (WI) 1:07.21; 6, Courtney Parker (WI) 1:10.94. DNP, Haylie Strider (B) 1:20.97

300 HURDLES: 1, Emma Brown (WE) 50.35; 4, Taliah Billingsley (WI) 54.76; 5, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (WI) 56.22; 6, Aubrey Stevens (B) 57.06

800 RUN: 1, Lydia Kittner (WO) 2:38.71; 2, Sylena Baltazar (WI) 2:40.47; 5, Hannah Scott (WI) 2:52.39; 7, Shelbie Panetta (B) 3:03.03

200 DASH: 1, Abbey Puckett (CNE) 27.72; 4, Izzy Coomer (WK) 28.75; 7, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 30.67. DNP, Makiya Sherman (WI) 31.61, Jazzalynn Miller (B) 33.63

3200 RUN: 1, Natalie Rice (WB) 12:40.9; 2, Madilyn Brausch (WI) 12:46.29; 6, Adriana Benitez (WI) 14.56.48; 8, Carolyn Koch (B) 23:12.38

4×400 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 4:30.21; 3, Wilmington 4:43.89; 7, Blanchester 5:15.79

SHOT PUT: 1, Kaitlynn Hickey (WI) 35-4.5; 4, Daelyn Staehling (B) 28-4; 6, Maddy Rickman (WI) 27-9.5. DNP, Shelbie Panetta (B) 26-2.5

DISCUS: 1, Amy Myers (G) 89-2; 2, Kaitlynn Hickey (WI) 89-0; 3, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 87-10; 6, Daelyn Staehling (B) 79-0. DNP, Maddy Rickman (WI) 61-4

LONG JUMP: 1, Izzy Coomer (WI) 14-6; 7, Olivia Hisco (WI) 12-11; 8, Emma Winemiller (B) 12-3.5. DNP, Savanna Schutte (B) 12-1

HIGH JUMP: 1, Maycee Dunn (WB) 4-10; 3, Brynn Bryant (WI) 4-10; 4, Emma Winemiller (B) 4-10; 7, Emily Koch (B) 4-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Emilee Pham (WI) 10-3; 3, Savanna Schutte (B) 7-6; 6, Lexi McKee-Cole (WI) 6-6