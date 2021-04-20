ROB girls 3rd, Blanchester 4th at WB invite

MT. ORAB — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School girls track and field team finished third Monday at the Western Brown Middle School Invitational.

The young Lady Hurricane edged Blanchester who finished fourth.

Event winners for ROB were Mia Hollingsworth in the long jump (11-10.75), Bella Earley in the discus 68-11 and the 4×200 relay (2:13.35).

Blanchester’s lone win came in the high jump where Madison Gillman cleared 4-4.

April 19, 2021

@Western Brown MS Invitational

GIRLS SCORES: Eastern Sardinia 140, Georgetown 88, Rodger O Borror 75, Blanchester 58.5, Clermont NE 56, Hamersville 54, Mt Orab 53.5, Whiteoak 30

100 HURDLES: 1, Adrionna Phillips (WO) 19.91; 8, Lucy Kramer (ROB) 22.45. DNP, Sarah Vizcaya (ROB) 23.43

100 DASH: 1, Haley Carlier (CNE) 14.94; 5, Lucy Kramer (ROB) 16.18; 8, Bella McCollister (B) 18.06. DNP, Emily Bates (B) 18.49

4×200 RELAY: 1, Rodger O Borror 2:13.35; 3, Blanchester 2:14.88

1600 RUN: 1, Rebekah Bernhardt (Ha) 6:30.81; 6, Sara Weller (ROB) 7:02.46; 7, Madison Harris (ROB) 7:06.21; 8, Alayna Davenport (B) 7:18.44

4×100 RELAY: 1, Georgetown 57.66; 2, Rodger O Borror 59.43; 5, Blanchester 62.15

400 DASH: 1, Lelia Gullett (Geo) 1:08.69; 6, Ally Oeder (ROB) 1:16.27; 7, Samantha Vaughn (ROB) 1:21.28. DNP, Kaci Grillot (B) 1:31.14; Kylah Collins (B) 1:33.81

200 HURDLES: Kaitlyn Colegate (Sar) 34.42; 3, Kendall Koch (B) 35.41; 4, Jaida Jones (B) 35.73; 7, Mia Hollingsworth (ROB) 37.43; 8, Sarah Vizcaya (ROB) 40.06

800 RUN: 1, Elizabeth Cahall (Geo) 2:53.5; 7, Alison Trovillo (B) 3:10.46; 8, Kylee Hamm (B) 3:13.79. DNP, Madison Harris (ROB) 3:14.01, Mia Hollingsworth (ROB) 3:14.12

200 DASH: 1, Adrionna Phillips (WO) 31.01; 6, Samantha Vaughn (ROB) 35.04; 7, Aubrey Geary (B) 35.7. DNP, Hannah Binion (B) 42.81

4×400 RELAY: 1, Eastern Sardinia 4:53.85; 4, Blanchester 5:11.99; 5, Rodger O Borror 5:15.97

SHOT PUT: 1, Emilee Moermond (Sar) 32-9; 5, Aidynne Tippett (ROB) 24-11.5; 6, Audri Byrom (B) 23-11. DNP, Bella Earley (ROB) 22-7.5, Myla Skates (B) 19-7.5

DISCUS: 1, Bella Earley (ROB) 68-11; 5, Torie Potts (B) 58-1; 7, Shauna Brown (ROB) 54-10. DNP, Bobbie Sue White (B) 45-11

LONG JUMP: 1, Mia Hollingsworth (ROB) 11-10.75; 6, Jaida Jones (B) 10-7.75. DNP, Karlee Tipton (B) 9-7.5, Alexa Rich (ROB) 8-11

HIGH JUMP: 1, Madison Gillman (B) 4-4; 4, Kylee Hamm (B) 3-10

POLE VAULT: 1, Madelyn Miller (Ha) 7-0; 3, Bryn Tippett (ROB) 6-0