Wildcats, Bulldogs play to 8-8 tie

BLANCHESTER — Batavia and Blanchester battled to an 8-8 tie Tuesday in a non-league baseball game between SBAAC rivals at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

Batavia scored six runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-7 lead.

“We had another blunder of an inning in the sixth,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Gave up a five-run lead with three walks and an error.

“We had every right to win that game.”

The Wildcats tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth. Zach West singled to start the inning, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Hamm.

After James Wymer and Adam Frump both walked, Bryce Sipple singled to score West and make it 8-8.

Trenton Czaika had three hits for the Wildcats while West scored three runs.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2021

@Bott Field, Blan HS

Blanchester 8 Batavia 8

Ba^0^0^1^1^0^6^0^0^^8.5.6

Bl^3^0^0^3^1^1^0^0^^8.11.3

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-1-2-0 Czaika 4-2-3-1 Rice 4-1-1-0 West 4-3-2-1 Hamm 4-0-0-0 Wymer 2-0-0-0 Frump 3-0-0-1 C. Ficke 5-0-1-0 Sipple 4-1-2-1 Curless 0-0-0-0

2B: Sipple

SB: Burch 2, Czaika

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Czaika^2^0^0^0^1^4

West^4^4^9^6^5^2

Frump^2^1^0^0^1^1