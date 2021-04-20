No. 3 Wildcats blank Astros 13-0

WILLIAMSBURG — No. 3 Williamsburg defeated East Clinton 13-0 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division softball at WHS.

State-ranked in the first Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association poll, the Wildcats are 13-0 overall and 7-0.

East Clinton is 0-9 and 0-6.

Jericka Boggs had the only East Clinton hit against Williamsburg’s Madi Ogden.

“The girls took some good cuts at the plate,” EC coach Katie Rupp said. “Williamsburg is a tough team and we’ll have to make adjustments at the plate next time we face them.”