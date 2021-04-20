Defensive gems preserve CM’s 5-4 win

MT. ORAB — Two defensive gems in the seventh inning preserved Clinton-Massie’s 5-4 win over Western Brown Tuesday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Clinton-Massie goes to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the American.

Western Brown is now 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the division.

Carson Vanhoose made a running catch in deep center after a leadoff walk in the seventh. A walk later and with two outs, Gabe McDowell snared a line drive that resulted in a double play to end the game.

Kody Zantene went the distance on the mound, surrendering just one earned run.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Western Brown 4

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Vanhoose 1-1-0-0 McDowell 4-1-2-1 Clutter 3-0-1-2 Wildermuth 2-0-1-1 Zantene 4-0-1-0 Keck 4-0-0-0 Vance 1-2-0-0 Gasaway 2-1-0-0 Johnson 3-0-1-1

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Zantene (W)^7^7^4^1^4^5