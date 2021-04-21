Falcons fly to top of Greenon field

ENON — The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team won the Greenon Invitational Tuesday night.

The Massie girls were ninth overall. The best finish for the Clinton-Massie girls was a runnerup placement by the 4×100-meter relay team.

Scott Rolf’s boys team had 129 points while Tecumseh was a distant second with 92 points. Massie built a lead in the field events and then maintained the margin on the track.

In the field events, the Falcons won the pole vault (Braden Rolf 11-0), the discus (Michael Moritz 128-9) and the shot put (Daelin Maple 47-8). They also had five other top six finishes in the field events.

The Falcons won five events. The 4×100-meter relay team clocked 47.54 to hit the line first. Marty Kreider cross the finish line first in the 200-meter dash in 23.43 seconds.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2021

@Greenon Invitational

BOYS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 129, Tecumseh 92, Springfield Northwestern 91.5, Springfield 86.5, Greenon 64, Dayton Christian 57, Springfield Shawnee 50, Graham 40, Springfield Catholic Central 20, Southeastern 15, Dayton Christian B 10, Greenon B 4

4×800 RELAY: 1, Spr Shawnee 9:05.39 5, Clinton-Massie 9:39.62

110 HURDLES: 1, Jonathon Richardson (Spr) 15.14;4, Matt Martin (CM) 18.84; 7, Braden Rolf (CM) 19.53

100 DASH: 1, Dovon Williams (Spr) 11.67; 3, Daelin Maple (CM) 11.87; 4, Marty Kreider (CM) 11.91

4×200 RELAY: 1, Springfield 1;34.32; 6, Clinton-Massie 1:44.93

1600 RUN: 1, Preston Jackson (Tec) 4:45.488, Jacob Ryan (CM) 5:23.69. DNP, Kenny Moore (CM) 5:37.36

4×100 RELAY: 1, Clinton-Massie 47.54

400 DASH: 1, Silas Bush (Sha) 54.99; 6, Tye Phipps (CM) 58.72; 7, JT Goings (CM) 58.76

300 HURDLES: 1, Aaron Karg (Gre) 44.97; 4, Matt Martin (CM) 48.61; 5, Braden Rolf (CM) 49.62

800 RUN: 1, Parker Jackson (Tec) 2:11.51; 7, Richie Federle (CM) 2:22.75; 8, Toby Hayes (CM) 2:24.18

200 DASH: 1, Marty Kreider (CM) 23.43. DNP, Nolan Sutton (CM) 27.35

3200 RUN: 1, Jeremiah Mauch (Gre) 11:05.46; 8, Jacob Ryan (CM) 11:51.79. DNP, Bryce Hensley (CM) 12:20.24

4×400 RELAY: 1, Spr Northwestern 3:48.86; 4, Clinton-Massie 4:05.31

SHOT PUT: 1, Daelin Maple (CM) 47-8; 3, Collin Swope (CM) 43-10

DISCUS: 1, Michael Moritz (CM) 128-9; 2, Collin Swope (CM) 123-5

LONG JUMP: 1, Aaron Karg (Gre) 17-9.25; 2, Connor Stulz (CM) 17-9; DNP, Jude Leahy (CM) 15-7

HIGH JUMP: 1, Riley Fritts (Gra) 5-8; 6, Jude Leahy (CM) 5-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Braden Rolf (CM) 11-0; 4, Carter Woolverton (CM) 9-0

–

GIRLS SCORES: Dayton Christian 128, Springfield Northwestern 102, Greenon 85, Springfield 72, Tecumseh 71.5, Springfield Shawnee 45, Southeastern 44, Graham 41, Clinton-Massie 40.5, Springfield Catholic Central 19, Dayton Christian B 13, Greenon B 7

4×800 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 1:26.51

100 HURDLES: 1, Aurora Schubert (DC) 16.1. DNP, Kaylene Gale (CM) 24.51

100 DASH: 1, Meela Seaquist (DC) 13.39. DNP, Nora Voisey (CM) 14.74; Leah Binau (CM) 14.99

4×200 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 1:53.85; 5, Clinton-Massie 2:04.64

1600 RUN: 1, Madison Little (Spr NW) 5:46.04; 3, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 6:11.4

4×100 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 55.49; 2, Clinton-Massie 57.09

400 DASH: 1, Hallie Gilley (Gre) 63.64. DNP, Nora Voisey (CM) 1:15.95; Kaden Kimple (CM) 1:18.33

300 HURDLES: 1, Allisa James (DC) 49.03; 6, Kaylene Gale (CM) 62.09

800 RUN: 1, Brianna Blake (DC) 2:25.89; 4, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 2:47.16. DNP, Taylor Anderson (CM) 3:40.76

200 DASH: 1, Kylee Schafer (Sha) 26.36. DNP, Madi Bayless (CM) 30.05; Morgan Riggers (CM) 30.81

3200 RUN: 1, Madison Little (Spr NW) 12:39.54

4×400 RELAY: 1, Greenon 4:50.04; 3, Clinton-Massie 5:13.02

SHOT PUT: 1, Lauren Tate (Spr) 38-2.25. DNP, Emma Everitt (CM) 26-11.25; Courtney Fisher (CM) 24-4

DISCUS: 1, Amerika Goad (Sp NW) 102-7. DNP, Layla Schurman (CM) 63-8; Courtney Fisher (CM) 62-7

LONG JUMP: 1, Allisa James (DC) 14-3.25. DNP, Kaden Kimple (CM) 10-11.5; Vada Nesbit (CM) 10-2.75

HIGH JUMP: 1, Mallory Mullen (SCC) 5-6; 5, Nora Voisey (CM) 4-10

POLE VAULT: 1, Truddenberg (Gre) 11-0; 4, Alex Pence (CM) 6-6