Murphy, DeWeese earn post-season honors

Wilmington High School graduates Jack Murphy and Hunter DeWeese earned Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference honors.

Both are members of the Lourdes University men’s golf team.

Murphy was named to the second team all-conference squad while DeWeese was named to the conference’s All-Academic team. DeWeese also represented Lourdes on the Champions of Character Team.

Murphy tied with Denman for seventh at the WHAC Championships with the 233 total. He was second on the team in scoring average, posting a 78.93 mark while playing in all 10 events. He had six top-10 finishes on the year.

The academic honor was the first for DeWeese at Lourdes. The honor is awarded to juniors and above in academic standing with a 3.25 cumulative grade point average or higher who have been at their institutions for at least one full year.

DeWeese was selected to the WHAC Champions of Character Team for displaying the five core values of NAIA: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.