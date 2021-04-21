EC girls win tri at Trace; boys third

EBER — Sweeping all four relay events, the East Clinton girls track and field team defeated Miami Trace and Madison-Plains Tuesday night at Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium on the MT campus.

On the boys side, East Clinton was third behind Trace and Plains.

Landon Runyon won the long jump with a strong effort of 20-9. He was second in the 400, third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

Michael Horn was runnerup in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.

East Clinton’s girls blitzed the field in the relays with Gracie Evanshine and Lauren Runyon running in both sprint relays. Jordan Collom and Libby Evanshine were in the 4×100 and Emma Riddle and Jozie Jones were in the 4×200.

In the distance relays, Kailyn Mason, Gracie Boggs and Molly Seabaugh ran in both with Carah Anteck in the 4×800 and Collom in the 4×400.

Anteck also won the 3,200 and 1,600 meter runs. Gracie Evanshine hit the line first in the 100 hurdles while Libby Evanshine won the 200 meter dash and the high jump. Seabaugh won the 800.

SUMMARY

April 20, 2021

@Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium

GIRLS SCORES: East Clinton 77 Miami Trace 62 Madison Plains 12

4×800 RELAY: 1, East Clinton (Kailyn Mason, Gracie Boggs, Carah Anteck, Molly Seabaugh) 12:07

100 HURDLES: 1, G Evanshine (EC) 18.1; 2, Lilly (EC) 19.5

100 DASH: 1, Butler (MT) 12.9; 2, Jones (EC) 13.9; 3, Riddle (EC) 14.4

4×200 RELAY: 1, East Clinton (Emma Riddle, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Jozie Jones) 2:10

1600 RUN: 1, Anteck (EC) 6:35

4×100 RELAY: 1, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Libby Evanshine) 58.5

400 DASH: 1, Workman (MT) 1:17.1; 2, Deaton (EC) 1:22

300 HURDLES: 1, Griffith (MT) 51.9; 2, Evanshine (EC) 54.1; 3, Lilly (EC) 65.0

800 RUN: 1, Seabaugh (EC) 2:50.1; 4, Boggs (EC) 3:17

200 DASH: 1, L. Evanshine (EC) 27.7; 3, Runyon (EC) 29.5; 4, Jones 29.6

3200 RUN: 1, Anteck (EC) 14:20

4×400 RELAY: 1, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Kailyn Mason, Gracie Boggs, Molly Seabaugh) 5:28

SHOT PUT: 1, Alshire (MT) 30-6

DISCUS: 1, Alshire (MT) 87-4

LONG JUMP: 1, Kelly (MT) 15-6.5; 3, L. Evanshine (EC) 14-0; 4, Deaton (EC) 12-1.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, L. Evanshine (EC) 4-10; 2, G. Evanshine (EC) 4-4; 4, Runyon (EC) 4-0

POLE VAULT: NA

–

BOYS SCORES: Miami Trace 89 Madison Plains 56 East Clinton 29

4×800 RELAY: 1, Miami Trace 9:35.38; 3, East Clinton (Justin Arnold, Dylan Arnold, Zach West, Van Frye) 10:33.6

110 HURDLES: 1, Haldeman (MT) 16.2; 2, Horn (EC) 18.3

100 DASH: 1, Stoughton (MP) 11.3; 3, Runyon (EC) 12.0

4×200 RELAY: 1, Madison Plains 1:39.1; 4, East Clinton (Zach Vest, Teddy Murphy, Caden Morton, Jake Stegmeier) 2:05

1600 RUN: 1, Brannigan (MT) 5:14; 2, J. Arnold (EC) 5:33

4×100 RELAY: 1, Madison Plains 47.2

400 DASH: 1, Shoemaker (MT) 59.6; 2, Runyon (EC) 59.7

300 HURDLES: 1, Haldeman (MT) 41.4; 2, Horn (EC) 47.1; 3, Peacock (EC) 48.2

800 RUN: 1, Williams (MP) 2:24

200 DASH: 1, Brown (MP) 23.7; 3, Peacock (EC) 25.0; 4, Runyon (EC) 25.0

3200 RUN: 1, Callahan (MT) 11:55; 3, Vest (EC) 12:56

4×400 RELAY: 1, Miami Trace 4:08

SHOT PUT: 1, Campbell (MT) 39-0

DISCUS: 1, Bryant (MP) 105-7

LONG JUMP: 1, Runyon (EC) 20-9; 3, Peacock (EC) 18-1

HIGH JUMP: 1, Bryant (MP) 5-10

POLE VAULT: 1, Fisher (MP) 9-0, 1, LeBeau (MT) 9-0

