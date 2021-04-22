Reveal retiring after 15 seasons as CM volleyball coach

Stephanie Reveal is going to miss coaching volleyball at Clinton-Massie.

But she knows she’d never be able to give her full effort to the program.

And that would be the ultimate tragedy in her mind.

“Don’t get me wrong,” said Reveal, who has been varsity coach since 2006. “I have loved every second of my coaching career, but knew I would not be able to devote 100 percent of my attention and time to the program at CM.

“And that’s not fair to the girls or the program. I know there is going to be a huge void this summer and fall.”

Reveal will devote more time as “mom” than “coach” over the next four years. Her daughter Cadin will graduate CMHS this spring and plans to play volleyball at Wilmington College.

“I want to be able to go watch her play … get to be her mom instead of her coach and enjoy watching her doing something that she loves,” Reveal said.

Reveal, who was a standout multi-sport athlete at Clinton-Massie, has a record of 197-154 as head volleyball coach. She’s also been a varsity assistant softball, eighth grade girls basketball and reserve volleyball coach at her alma mater.

“Sports have always been an important part of my life, so I knew I would want to be involved and coach at some point,” said the 1993 CM graduate. “Before I started working at Clinton-Massie, I was involved with the SAY soccer program and ended up coaching that for a couple of years. When I started working at the school it was an easy decision to get involved with athletics.”

And whether it was as a player or assistant coach, Reveal counts her blessings to have been involved with a legendary list of coaching mentors — Keith Mattison, Allen Wilkinson,

Larry Bartram, Bob Riehle, Carol Foell, Judy Finke.

“I was extremely lucky to have the opportunity to play for all of these great coaches,” she said. “I would like to think that I took a small piece from each one of them and incorporated it into my coaching style … hard work, dedication, leaving it all on the floor and the never give up mantra.

”I was fortunate to not only work with but also coach with Carol Foell, Allen Wilkinson and Keith Mattison. These three have and always will hold a very special place in my heart.”

