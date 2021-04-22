Green, Stulz lift Falcons to 3-2 win over G-Men

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a three-set win at first doubles, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Georgetown 3-2 Thursday on the CM courts.
The Falcons are 5-6 on the year. The G-Men go to 3-5.
Braydon Green and Connor Stulz rallied from a first-set loss to decide the overall team final with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.
SUMMARY
April 22, 2021
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 3 Georgetown 2
Singles
1-Alex Jones def Alex Underwood 6-0, 6-1
2-Garret Karns was def by Jackson Galley 3-6, 1-6
3-Barek Bennett won by forfeit
Doubles
1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Jackson Marks, Tyson Ellis 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Jason Marks, John Bowman 1-6, 0-6