Ladycats lose close one to Rockets 3-1

OWENSVILLE — Two errors proved costly as Blanchester lost to Clermont Northeastern 3-1 Friday in SBAAC National Division softball.

”Another game where we played well, just not good enough to win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We are playing better than we were a few weeks ago and we close to putting it all together.”

The win puts the Rockets at 11-5 on the year, 6-2 in the division.

The Ladycats are 3-15 overall, 2-6 in National play.

Rianna Mueller pitched well, giving up six hits and one earned run. “Two errors in the fourth cost us two runs and we just couldn’t come up with big hits at the right time.”

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

Clermont NE 3 Blanchester 1

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-1-0 Caldwell 2-0-1-0 Collins 0-1-0-0 Case 3-0-1-0 Potts 2-0-1-0 Peters 3-0-1-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Barr 1-0-0-0 Renick 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 3-0-0-0.

2B: Potts

3B: Caldwell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^6^3^1^0^5