Wilmington rallies to beat Massie 11-10

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington lost an early lead but rallied Friday for an 11-10 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division softball action on the CM diamond.

Wilmington is 5-9 on the year, 2-4 in the division.

Clinton-Massie goes to 6-5 overall, 3-3 in the American.

“We had some mental mistakes on defense and on the bases that cost us in the end,” CM coach Matt Doyle said. “Offensively we did well.”

Natalie Lay was the top hitter for Massie, clubbing three homeruns and driving in four runs. Delaney Schneder had three RBI while Sam Bowman collected three hits.

For Wilmington, Jena Rhoads had a three-run homer in the first to put Wilmington on top 3-0. Emily Self had three hits and knocked in four runs, including two in the first and one in the sixth.

Clinton-Massie took a 7-3 lead in the third inning. WHS tied the game with four in the fourth then Massie went back up in the bottom of the inning, 9-7.

The Hurricane tallied three in the sixth then in the seventh inning, with Grace Brown and Madison Hisco on base, Self singled in Brown to put WHS on top 11-9.

That run was important as Massie got a leadoff homer by Lay in the bottom of the sevenh and then Bowman singled to bring the winning run to the plate.

Hurricane hurler Harlie Bickett got the final two outs to preserve the win. Bickett pitched the final four innings to get the win.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 11, Clinton-Massie 10

W^3^0^0^0^4^3^1^^11

CM^1^1^5^0^2^0^1^^10

(11) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Self 5-2-3-4 Bickett 4-2-2-2 Blackburn 3-2-1-1 Rhoads 2-1-1-3 Willis 4-0-0-0 Brown 3-1-1-0 Murdock 4-1-1-0 Hisco 3-2-2-0 Partin 4-0-0-0

(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Brightman 4-1-0-0 Drake 4-2-1-0 Lay 4-3-3-4 Davis 4-1-1-0 Bowman 4-2-3-1 Schneder 4-1-2-3 M. Ward 4-0-0-0 O.Ward 2-0-0-0 Campbell 3-0-1-0

2B: W-Bickett 2; CM-Bowman, Schneder

HR: W-Self, Rhoads; CM-Lay 3, Schneder