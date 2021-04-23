Johnson pitches Falcons to 5-1 win over Hurricane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Ethan Johnson pitched a three-hitter as Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 5-1 in SBAAC American Division baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The win allows Massie to keep pace in the American at 4-1. Batavia and Goshen both had one loss going in to play Friday.

The Falcons are 7-4 overall. Wilmington is 0-7, 0-6.

“I give credit to Massie’s pitcher,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.

For Johnson, the win was his third of the season. He struck out seven.

“He did a good job of commanding the strike zone,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “He did not allow a walk, just did a good job of working quick and keeping the Wilmington hitters in check.”

The lone Hurricane hits were by Jayden Tackett, Carson Hibbs and Blayne McCormick.

Jordan Tackett started on the mound for WHS but left after two innings with soreness, Roberts said. Jayden Tackett followed.

“We seem to struggle with one phase each game and the offense didn’t get going tonight,” said Roberts.

Nate Wildermuth had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Falcons.

Kody Zantene and Carson Vanhoose had two hits each — Vanhoose scored a run and Zantene drove in a run. Johnson, Garrett Vance and Gabe McDowell also had hits for Massie.