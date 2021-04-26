West drives in 5, BHS tops EC 17-7

BLANCHESTER — Buoyed by an 11-run first inning, Blanchester defeated East Clinton 17-7 Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

Zach West, with two doubles to his credit, drove in five runs. Brody Rice clubbed his sixth homer of the year for BHS and drove in two runs.

Trenton Czaika had two hits and two RBI and Bryce Sipple drove in two.

Blanchester goes to 11-5 on the year, 6-3 in the division.

East Clinton is 5-9 overall, 2-6 in the National.

“Giving up 11 runs in the first will not help us,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “I am proud of the way we fought back and hit the ball. We have to have confidence at the plate.”

Clayton Hansford had two hits, two runs and three RBI for EC. Dakota Collom had two hits, scored twice and stole a base.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2021

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 17 East Clinton 7

EC^0^0^0^2^5^^7.10.3

B^11^2^0^2^2^^17.14.0

(7) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Beiting 3-0-1-0 Fisher 3-0-0-0 Curtis 2-1-2-0 Bean 1-1-1-0 Singleton 2-0-0-0 Baker 1-1-1-0 Collom 2-2-2-1 Hansford 3-2-2-3 Day 3-0-1-1 Slagle 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 23-7-11-6

(17) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 1-3-1-0 Lansing 1-0-1-0 Czaika 3-2-2-2 Coyle 2-1-1-1 Rice 2-2-1-2 West 3-2-2-5 Hamm 2-1-2-1 Moore 2-0-0-0 Wymer 2-0-0-0 Curless 2-0-1-0 Frump 3-2-1-0 C. Ficke 3-2-1-1 Sipple 3-2-1-2

2B: EC-Collom, Day, Hansford; B-Curless, West 2

HR: B-Rice

SB: EC-Collom, Hansford; B-Burch, C. Ficke, Sipple 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Curtis (L)^2^9^13^7^6^3

Denniston^2.1^6^4^3^1^3

Blanchester

Frump (W)^3^2^0^0^2^5

Moore^1.2^8^7^7^1^2

West^0.1^0^0^0^0^1