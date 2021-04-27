Lions ground Falcons in SBAAC tennis

NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie was defeated by New Richmond 4-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

The Lions keep pace with Wilmington, one game behind the Hurricane in the loss column. New Richmond is 6-1 in league play and 9-4 overall.

Clinton-Massie goes to 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the American Division.

Alex Jones was the lone Massie winner, rallying at first singles for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2021

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

2-Garret Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 0-6, 0-6

3-Barek Bennett was def by Cain Holcomb 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Chase Hogan, Jackson Miller 1-6, 4-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Adam Ernst, Shep Lansaw 0-6, 3-6