Blan boys, girls best among county at Copeland JH meet

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Blanchester had the highest finish for boys and girls in the Andy Copeland Middle School Classic track and field meet last week at Chick Brown Track.

The Blanchester boys were sixth while Clinton-Massie was seventh and East Clinton ninth.

On the girls side, Blanchester was seventh, Massie 10th and East Clinton 12th.

In the girls meet, there were no first-place finishes for the county schools.

Blanchester’s top finish was a runnerup by Madison Gillman in the high jump. She cleared 4-4.

East Clinton’s best finish was by Chloe Scott, who was fourth in the shot put with a 26-2.25 effort.

Carlisle had Clinton-Massie’s best finish, a third in the pole vault at 5-0.

For the boys, Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill won the high jump, clearing 5-2 and East Clinton’s Alex Edison won the discus with a toss of 103-6. Blanchester also won the 4×400-meter relay in 4:15.19.

Cale Wilson’s runnerup finish in the 200-meter dash was Clinton-Massie’s best finish.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2021

Copeland MS Classic

@Chick Brown Track

BOYS SCORES: Waynesville 111.2 Little Miami 102.2 Goshen 94 West Clermont 78.4 Miami Trace 60 Blanchester 46.2 Clinton-Massie 35 Little Miami B 23 East Clinton 13 Carlisle 11 Fayetteville 11

110 HURDLES: 1, Brice Perkins (MT) 18.1; 5, Payton Hopkins (B) 19.5; 8, Isaiah Snader (B) 19.8; 11, Jacob George (EC) 20.9; 15, Zander Mills (CM) 22.6; 20, Kasen Terrell (EC) 40.3

100 DASH: 1, Bash Hedger (WC) 12.0; 7, Zach Musselman (B) 12.8; 12, Steven Lester (B) 13.6; 14, Matthew Colefish (EC) 13.8; 22, Elyon Hackman (EC) 16.0; 23, Hunter Wilson (CM) 21.1

4×200 RELAY: 1, Waynesville 1:44.5; 8, Blanchester 2:02.3; 9, East Clinton 2:12.1

1600 RUN: 1, Nick Bradley (Go) 5:23.3; 12, Danny Mefford (CM) 6:11; 16, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 6:41.2; 17, Zimri Mahanes (EC) 6:52.6; 18, Maik Hensley (CM) 7:08; 19, James Deemer (B) 7:14.1

4×100 RELAY: 1, Little Miami 48.9; 4, Blanchester 50.4; 7, East Clinton 56.0; 10, Clinton-Massie 63.7

400 DASH: 1, Celtan Walton (Way) 57.8; 7, Quenten Meyers (B) 64.6; 13, Alex Johnson (B) 66.5; 15, Carson McDowell (CM) 70.2; 17, Gleb Luce (CM) 72.6; 18, Zimri Mahanes (EC) 78.0; 20, Sean Borragerio (EC) 91.9

200 HURDLES: 1, B Mitchum (LM) 29.0; 6, Payton Hopkins (B) 31.6; 10, Isaiah Snader (B) 32.8; 13, Gleb Luce (CM) 34.2; 16, Hunter Shumaker (CM) 36.0

800 RUN: 1, Cole Ford (Way) 2:24.9; 11, Conley Pembleton (B) 2:49; 13, Colton Brockman (EC) 3:00.9; 15, Trenton Bennett (CM) 3:14.1; 16, Deemer (B) 3:15.3; 18, Jace Fallis (CM) 3:20.6; 19, Sean Borragerio (EC) 3:29.5

200 DASH: 1, Isaiah Hudson (Go) 24.4; 2, Cale Wilson (CM) 24.5; 6, Michael Mulvihill (B) 25.3; 10, Zach Musselman (B) 26.3; 15, Matthew Colefish (EC) 28.8; 20, Mitchell Ellis (EC) 34.7

4×400 RELAY: 1, Blanchester 4:15.19; 9, Clinton-Massie 5:33.5

SHOT PUT: 1, E Dowden (LM) 38-3.25; 7, Marshall Hunter (CM) 30-4; 9, Alex Edison (EC) 29-2.25; 10, Daniel Hinkle (B) 28-11; 14, Montgomery (B) 26-7.75; 15, JR Evans (CM) 25-10.25; 16, Max Gulley (EC) 25-3.25

DISCUS: 1, Alex Edison (EC) 103-6; 8, Max Gulley (EC) 78-1; 9, Hunter Montgomery (B) 77-9; 12, JR Evans (CM) 73-8; 13, Cameron Pelosi (B) 71-5

LONG JUMP: 1, Isaiah Hudson (Go) 17-8.5; 4, Dameon Williams (B) 16-8.5; 7, Cooper Carmack (CM) 15-1; 10, Payton Hopkins (B) 14-5; 12, Kasen Terrell (EC) 14-0; 16, Elyon Hackman (EC) 12-1.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Michael Mulvihill (B) 5-2; 3, Cale Wilson (CM) 5-0; 6, Carson McDowell (CM) 4-10; 8, Gilbert (CM) 4-8

POLE VAULT: 1, Brice Perkins (MT) 8-0; 2, Danny Mefford (CM) 6-6; 7, Zander Mills (CM) 6-0

GIRLS SCORES: Little Miami 119 Waynesville 105 Goshen 98 Miami Trace 63 West Clermont 41.5 Carlisle 39.5 Blanchester 29 Fayetteville 28 Little Miami B 17 Clinton-Massie 16 Fairfield 16 East Clinton 10

100 HURDLES: 1, Kelcie Grayson (Way) 17.6; 10, Lilly Bates (B) 20.7; 16, Josie Freudiger (B) 21.9; 17, Smith (CM) 21.9; 18, Oberweiser (CM) 22.1

100 DASH: 1, E. Goins (LM) 13.1; 7, O Carpenter (CM) 14.1; 10, Hadlie Clark (EC) 14.8; 15, A Carlisle (CM) 15.3; 21, Karlee Tipton (B) 16.2; 23, Aubrey Geary (B) 16.8; 24, Carman Brown (EC) 16.8

4×200 RELAY: 1, Little Miami 1:59.1; 7, Blanchester (Breana Weldon, Kylah Collins, Kerri Sullivan Kylee Hamm) 2:17.0; 10, Clinton-Massie 2:24.7; 11, East Clinton 2:28.1

1600 RUN: 1, Kendal Erbach (Way) 5:54.3; 10, Cartner (CM) 6:54.9; 14, Black (CM) 7:17.1

4×100 RELAY: 1, Little Miami 53.5; 4, Blanchester (Maggie Grant, Madison Gillman, Kendall Koch, Jaida Jones) 60.3; 10, Clinton-Massie 63.6; 11, East Clinton 67.9

400 DASH: 1, Baylee William (Way) 66.8; 7, Addison Allen (B) 73.2; 12, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler (B) 77.9; 16, Smith (CM) 80.0; 18, Moore (CM) 81.1; 20, Emily Harrington (EC) 84.6

200 HURDLES: 1, Kelcie Grayson (Way) 31.4; 11, Kendall Koch (B) 37.0; 15, Jaida Jones (B) 38.0; 19, Oberweiser (CM) 41.0; 20, Woodrum (CM) 41.4

800 RUN: 1, Olivia Walters (Way) 2:45.1; 8, Alison Trovillo (B) 3:01.2; 9, Cartner (CM) 3:06.0; 10, Chloe Scott (EC) 3:11.8; 15, Black (CM) 3:27.1; 17, Bella McCollister (B) 3:40

200 DASH: 1, P Dews (LM) 26.8; 10, Carlisle (CM) 31.1; 11, Carpenter (CM) 31.3; 17, Emily Arnold (EC) 34.7; 22, Kaci Grillot (B) 37.4; 23, Hannah Binion (B) 42.3

4×400 RELAY: 1, Little Miami 4:51.6; 4, Blanchester (Alyana Davenport, Addi Allen, Alison Trovillo, Morgyn Cole) 5:05.9; 9, Clinton-Massie 5:24.8

SHOT PUT: 1, Bella Rogers (Go) 29-9.25; 4, Chloe Scott (EC) 26-2.25; 7, Audri Byrom (B) 23-4.75; 9, Wulf (CM) 23-0.25; 15, Niki White (B) 20-5; 21, Woodrum (CM) 15-4.5

DISCUS: 1, Bella Rogers (Go) 73-2; 5, Chloe Scott (EC) 60-0; 6, Torie Potts (B) 56-5; 8, Bobbie Sue White (B) 53-7; 12, Keira Null (EC) 50-0; 13, Oberweiser (CM) 49-11; 17, Woodrum (CM) 40-2

LONG JUMP: 1, Alena Wooldridge (Way) 15-2; 4, O Carpenter (CM) 12-8; 14, Karlee Tipton (B) 11-6; 15, Addington (CM) 11-5; 20, Emily Bates (B) 8-4

HIGH JUMP: 1, Anslee Combs (MT) 4-4; 2, Madison Gillman (B) 4-4; 10, Kylee Hamm (B) 4-0

POLE VAULT: 1, Kaelyn Fisher (MT) 6-0; 3, A Carlisle (CM) 5-0; 6, Krouse (CM) 4-6

