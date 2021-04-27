7-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Bill Ross and Clarence Cross had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

2-31: Jim Luck, Fred Stern, Don Sicurella, Steve Olinger.

3-31: Mark Hess, Ed Blohm, Jim Doak, Bruce Barrett.

4-34: Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.

5-35: Kenneth Hill, Keith Hill, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner.

6-36: Mike Gross, Bob Vanzant, French Hatfield, Doggie Anderson.

NOTE: Beginning with the May 4 outing, the shotgun start for the Senior Golf League will be 9 a.m.