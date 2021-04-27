Falcons win 5-0 for first time this season

GOSHEN — For the first time this season, the Clinton-Massie tennis team won a 5-0 match.

The Falcons defeated Goshen on all courts Tuesday in SBAAC American Division competition.

The Falcons are 6-7 overall, 3-5 in the division.

The Warriors are 3-7 in all matches and 2-7 in the American.

Barek Bennett won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at third singles in the match of the day.

Coach Rod Amburgy said Garret Karns played well at second singles.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2021

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Eric Eichenhorst 6-2, 6-1

2-Garret Karns def Richards Pitts 6-3, 7-6

3-Barek Bennett def Blake Luthy 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Tyler Herrera, Will Denison 6-2, 6-4

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson won by forfeit