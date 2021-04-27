Falcons win 5-0 for first time this season

GOSHEN — For the first time this season, the Clinton-Massie tennis team won a 5-0 match.
The Falcons defeated Goshen on all courts Tuesday in SBAAC American Division competition.
The Falcons are 6-7 overall, 3-5 in the division.
The Warriors are 3-7 in all matches and 2-7 in the American.
Barek Bennett won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at third singles in the match of the day.
Coach Rod Amburgy said Garret Karns played well at second singles.
SUMMARY
April 27, 2021
@Goshen High School
Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0
Singles
1-Alex Jones def Eric Eichenhorst 6-2, 6-1
2-Garret Karns def Richards Pitts 6-3, 7-6
3-Barek Bennett def Blake Luthy 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
Doubles
1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Tyler Herrera, Will Denison 6-2, 6-4
2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson won by forfeit