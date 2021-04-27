Brightman leads Falcons over Ladycats 14-0

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie dominated Blanchester 14-0 Tuesday in a non-league softball game at the BHS diamond.

Kiera Brightman had three hits at the plate and allowed just three hits on the mound as the Falcons improved to 8-5.

Blanchester is 4-18.

“It was nice to see the offense wake up,” CM coach Matt Doyle said. “We hit the ball hard all evening. Hopefully this will carry over for the rest of the week.”’

Kayla Drake had three hits and Natalie Lay added two. Both hit homeruns for Massie.

Jamey Grogg, the BHS coach, said Brightman was solid in the circle.

“She did a good job of hitting her spots and changing locations, which kept us off balance at the plate all night,” he said.

Rianna Mueller had two hits, including a double, for the Ladycats.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2021

Clinton-Massie 14, Blanchester 0

CM^2^0^7^3^2^^14.15.1

B^0^0^0^0^0^^0.3.0

(14) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Bowman 4-1-2-2 Brightman 4-2-3-3 Campbell 3-2-0-0 Davis 4-1-2-2 Drake 4-2-3-3 Lay 4-3-2-2 Payne 1-0-0-0 Renner 3-1-2-2 Schneder 4-1-1-0 M. Ward 1-1-0-0 O. Ward 2-0-0-0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-2-0 Creager 0-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Case 2-0-1-0 Peters 2-0-1-0 Potts 2-0-0-0 Collins 2-0-0-0 Dawley 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0

2B: CM-Brightman, Renner; B-Peters, Mueller

HR: CM-Drake, Lay

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (W)^5^3^0^0^1^8

Blanchester

Mueller (L)^5^11^14^6^0^7