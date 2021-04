COLUMBUS — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Capital 23-4 Tuesday night.

WC, 0-12, will face Heidelberg on the road 1 p.m. Saturday in the season finale.

Garrett Murrell scored two goals for Wilmington.

Austin Young and Austin Bondurant scored one goal each. Jonathan Lokey had two assists while Andy Kathman had one.

Reed Beavers made 12 saves in goal for the Quakers.