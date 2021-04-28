Whitaker grabs lone first for BHS at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester boys track and field team finished ninth and the girls 10th Tuesday in the Williamsburg Invitational.

Dayton Christian was an easy winner in the girls meet with 150 points. Goshen edged Williamsburg in a close boys race for the top spot.

Blanchester had one first-place finish for both teams. Ainsley Whitaker topped the field in the discus, recording a best throw of 102-1.

For the BHS boys best finish, Kellen Staehling was fourth in the shot put (42-1).

April 27, 2021

Williamsburg Invitational

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: Dayton Christian 150 Williamsburg 93 Mars Hill Academy 51 Fayetteville 46 Winchester Eastern 45 Clermont Northeastern 44.5 Western Brown 35.5 Bethel-Tate 35 Goshen 33 Blanchester 30 Batavia 27 Dayton Christian B 27 Georgetown 22 New Richmond 19 Felicity 3 Mars Hill B 2

4×800 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 10:46.2; 4, Blanchester 12:46.9

100 HURDLES: 1, Aurora Schubert (DC) 15.6; 4, Becca Kratzer (B) 17.9; 17, Annalee Miller-Steffen (B) 22.2

100 DASH: 1, Izzy Stidham (Wi) 13.1; 15, Aubrey Stevens (B) 14.8

4×200 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 1:53.3; 12, Blanchester 2:12.8

1600 RUN: 1, Kaitlyn Gregory (Wi) 5:46.8; 13, Emma Damewood (B) 6:49.7

4×100 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 53.1; 8, Blanchester 59.7

400 DASH: 1, Anna Lamoreaux (MH) 62.2; 13, Annalee Miller-Steffen (B) 76.1

300 HURDLES: 1, Alisa James (DC) 47.5; 9, Aubrey Stevens (B) 56.3

800 RUN: 1, Brianna Blake (DC) 2:22.4; 13, Emma Damewood (B) 3:04.7

200 DASH: 1, Anna Lamoreaux (MH) 27.2; 14, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 31.1; 26, Haylie Strider (B) 37.4

3200 RUN: 1, Savannah Faught (Geo) 13:21.1

4×400 RELAY: 1, Mars Hill 4:23.5; 7, Blanchester 5:01.9

SHOT PUT: 1, Kennedy Williams (Ba) 34-4; 10, Daelyn Staehling (B) 27-11; 12, Shelbie Panetta (B) 26-3

DISCUS: 1, Ainsley Whitaker (B) 102-1; 11, Carolyn Koch (B) 67-10

LONG JUMP: 1, Alisa James (DC) 14-10.5; 10, Emma Winemiller (B) 13-2.5; 14, Savanna Schutte (B) 12-7.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Taylor Ullrich (DC) 5-2; 4, Emma Winemiller (B) 4-10; 15, Emily Koch (B) 4-2

POLE VAULT: 1, Grace Tigert (Wi) 9-0; 4, Savanna Schutte (B) 7-0

BOYS SCORES: Goshen 107 Williamsburg 100 Dayton Christian 72 Clermont Northeastern 71.5 Western Brown 67.5 Georgetown 47 Batavia 43 Mars Hill Academy 43 Blanchester 29 Bethel-Tate 24 New Richmond 23 Winchester Eastern 11 Fayetteville 9 Dayton Christian B 6 Ripley 5 Mars Hill B 4 St Bernard 1

4×800 RELAY: 1, Dayton Christian 8:56.4; 5, Blanchester 9:57.4

110 HURDLES: 1, Skylar Gries (Wi) 16.3

100 DASH: 1, Braden Kelley (Wi) 11.7; 16, Nick Musselman (B) 13.0

4×200 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 1:34; 13, Blanchester 1:50.1

1600 RUN: 1, Noah Bunting (CNE) 4:57.2; 19, Bryan Bandow (B) 6:01.6

4×100 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 46.0; 10, Blanchester 51.5

400 DASH: 1, Michael Braxton (MH) 52.4; 5, Nick Musselman (B) 56.8

300 HURDLES: 1, Shane Smith (Go) 43.6; 10, Brett Bandow (B) 50.4

800 RUN: 1, Nick Brown (DC) 2:13.7; 6, Jeffrey Wyss (B) 2:26.9; 17, Colton Wilson (B) 2:41.72

200 DASH: 1, Braden Kelley (Wi) 23.2; 20, Isaiah Williams (B) 27.8

3200 RUN: 1, Summit Northrup (CNE) 9:48.9; 6, Brett Bandow (B) 11:49.9

4×400 RELAY: 1, Goshen 3:40.7; 7, Blanchester 3:59.2

SHOT PUT: 1, Dane Tomlin (WB) 47-8.5; 4, Kellen Staehling (B) 42-1; 7, Gabriel Staehling (B) 38-8.5

DISCUS: 1, Connor Iaroli (WB) 134-4; 5, Gabriel Staehling (B) 105-11; 15, Zane Panetta (B) 84-9

LONG JUMP: 1, Bryce Lillie (Wi) 18-6.25; 8, Cody Kidd (B) 16-5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Justin Ackerman (NR) 6-4; 10, Brett Bandow (B) 5-4

POLE VAULT: 1, Kentin Nichols (CNE) 12-0; 7, Taylor Cochran (B) 9-0