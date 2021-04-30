Wildcats net 4-1 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester tennis team defeated Georgetown 4-1 Friday in SBAAC National Division action on the GHS courts.

Colton Wilson had a three-set win 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 at second singles to cap the victory.

“Definitely made the bus ride home much better,” BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said.

Blanchester is 9-4 in all matches and 6-2 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 30, 2021

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 4 Georgetown 1

Singles

1-Brian Miller defeated Jackson Galley 6-2, 7-5.

2-Colton Wilson defeated Jason Marks 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

3-Logan Heitzman was defeated by forfeit. 4-6, 1-6.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills & Carter Stevens defeated Tyson Ellis & Jackson Marks 6-2, 7-5.

2-Joey Haines & Bryce Bandow won by forfeit