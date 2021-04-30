Hill posts low score in CCYC youth disc golf tournament

Ethan Hill posted the lowest overall score in the Clinton County Youth Council’s inaugural Global Youth Service Day youth disc golf tournament April 24.

There were 17 participants from age 4-16.

On the nine-hole layout, Hill had a 6-under par 21. He was the winer in the 16 and under age group.

Emma Willett won the girls 13 and under division while Lucas Jackson was the boys 13 and under winner.

Hannah Cole was the girls 10 and under champion while Brant Williams had the low score in the boys 6 and under division.

The CCYC Disc Golf Course is located at 302 W. Sugartree. It is free to play and open to the public. New and used discs are available for purchase in the CCYC pro shop located in the youth center. Private/group lessons and beginners’ clinics are offered to small and large group.

For more information, contact CCYC Director Eric Guindon at 937-382-2828.

SUMMARY

April 24, 2021

Global Youth Service Day

@Clinton County Youth Council Disc Golf Course

Photo 1: Ethan Hill (left) and Brayden Lahmer (right), 1st and 2nd place in 16 & under division.

photo 2: Hannah Cole (left), Stephanie Bailey (middle), Clarissa Bailey (right)

Photo 3: Lucas Jackson’s drive on hole 8.