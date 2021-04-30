Tigers win 9th straight, blank Wildcats 3-0

BETHEL — Cole Hebbard pitched a 5-hit shutout Friday as Bethel-Tate blanked Blanchester 3-0 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Wildcats fall to 11-6 overall, 6-4 in the division.

The Tigers are 9-6, 7-3. Bethel-Tate has won nine straight games after an 0-6 start.

“We had four errors and five walks in the first two innings,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “I’m actually very surprised we escaped with only giving them three.”

Lawson said the Wildcats had runners at second and third twice and failed to score.

“We were a big hit away from making things interesting,” said Lawson. “We just couldn’t get that timely hitting.”

SUMMARY

April 30, 2021

@Bethel-Tate High School

BL^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0.5.2

BT^1^2^0^0^0^0^x^^3.5.2

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-0-1-0 Czaika 4-0-0-0 Rice 1-0-0-0 West 2-0-1-0 Hamm 3-0-0-0 J. Ficke 0-0-0-0 Wymer 3-0-1-0 Frump 3-0-1-0 C. Ficke 3-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-0. TOTALS 26-0-5-0

SB: Frump, Sipple, Wymer

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Rice (L)^6^5^3^0^6^7

Bethel-Tate

Hebbard (W)^7^5^0^0^2^4