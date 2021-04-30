Astros drop National game to Wildcats 8-1

LEES CREEK — Williamsburg defeated East Clinton 8-1 Friday night in SBAAC National Division baseball.

East Clinton is 5-10 overall, 2-7 in the division.

Williamsburg goes to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the division.

“We played a decent ball game,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “Some costly walks and errors led to them scoring a few in the fourth. Our pitchers only gave up four earned and did their job on the mound. We have to get more consistent with our hitting and get rid of the strikeouts.”

April 30, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Williamsburg 8 East Clinton 1

W^0^1^2^3^2^0^0^^8.10.0

EC^0^0^0^0^0^1^0^^1.5.2

(1) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi)Beiting 3-0-1-1 Fisher 3-0-1-0 Curtis 3-0-0-0 Bean 3-0-1-0 Singleton 3-0-1-0 Collom 2-0-0-0 Hansford 1-1-0-0 Day 3-0-1-0 Slagle 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-1-5-1

SB: Collom

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Collom (L)^4^6^6^3^3^2

Denniston^2^3^2^1^0^2

Curtis^1^1^0^0^0^1