Bulldogs take bite out of Falcons 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie 3-2 Friday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the CM courts.

Massie is 6-8 in all matches, 3-6 in the American.

Batavia is 10-5 overall, 6-3 in the division.

The lone CM senior Barek Bennett was honored on senior night.

“He played a great match at third singles,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

April 30, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Batavia 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Max Applegate 6-1, 6-0

2-Garret Karns def Ty Shepard 6-4, 3-6, 11-9

3-Barek Bennett was def by J Berger 1-6, 6-7

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Shayne Hendricks were def by Myers, Webber 3-6, 1-6

2-Clinton-Massie forfeits