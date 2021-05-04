WHS bumps Buccaneers; Xenia goalie sets state record

XENIA — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team evened its record a 5-5 Monday with a 10-3 win over Xenia at Doug Adams Stadium.

In the loss, Xenia goalie Paxton Bartley broke the single season state saves record (226) in the first quarter, WHS coach Adam Shultz said.

Logan Camp led the Hurricane offense with four goals while Jude Martin, Eric Maus and Cameron McEvoy had two goals each. Thane McCoy also scored for WHS.

Maus led the team with three assists while Camp dished out two. McCoy and Darrick Perdue had one assist each.

Bryson McVay had 14 saves for Wilmington.

“Our man down defense really stepped up by killing some long penalties,” Shultz said. “We can not expect success by spending that much time in the penalty box. Offensively we need to find more consistency. We were able to score in bunches, but had some long droughts without a goal.”

Wilmington will play Franklin 10 a.m. Saturday.