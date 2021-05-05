Lions, Falcons tied in tight baseball race

NEW RICHMOND — The tight battle in the SBAAC American Division continued Tuesday as New Richmond defeated Clinton-Massie 6-1 in a league baseball game.

The Lions move in to a tie for second with the Falcons. Both teams are 5-3 and trail division leader Goshen who is 6-2.

New Richmond and Goshen are scheduled to play today at NRHS.

“We just have to win out, take care of our business, and hope the baseball gods are on our side,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

The Falcons are 8-8 overall while the Lions go to 11-8.

Carson Vanhoose had a double while Nate Wildermuth drove in the lone CM run. Massie had just three hits.

“Their pitcher (Austin Suttle) was lights out,” Camp said. “He was just better than we were.”