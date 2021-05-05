East Clinton holds off Wilmington 5-4

DAYTON — Jaden Singleton had a bases-loaded triple Tuesday to help East Clinton defeat Wilmington 5-4 in a baseball game played at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, home of the professional Dayton Dragons.

East Clinton is 6-10. Wilmington falls to 0-11.

“Very excited with the way we played,” EC head coach Brian Carey said. “Our boys came focused and ready to play. Each player did their job and made it happen. It was the best I’ve seen us play as a team all year. Overall, great team win.”

Wilmington tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third then East Clinton erupted for four runs in the fourth, three coming home on Singleton’s triple, Carey said. Singleton had two of EC’s five hits off WHS starter Jayden Tackett.

“Jayden pitched well,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “We hit it better but left too many in scoring position (7).”

Kellen Baltazar and Kaiden Smith both had a double and run batted in for the Hurricane. Carson Hibbs tripled, scored a run and drove in a run. Blayne McCormick also had an RBI.

Wilmington scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth but Isaiah Curtis got the final five outs for the Astros to preserve the win and earn a save.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2021

@Day Air Credit Union Ballpark

East Clinton 5 Wilmington 4

W^0^0^1^0^2^1^0^^4.6.2

EC^0^1^4^0^0^0^x^^5.5.1

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Jayden Tackett 2-1-0-0 Baltazar 1-1-1-1 Smith 3-0-1-1 Fickert 4-0-0-0 Flint 4-0-1-0 Henson 2-1-0-0 Hibbs 4-1-1-1 McCormick 4-0-1-1 Shaffer 3-0-1-0 Saylor-Dent 0-0-0-0 Bryant 0-0-0-0 Mangold 0-0-0-0 Reeder 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 27-4-6-4

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Beiting 3-0-0-0 Fisher 2-1-2-0 Curtis 3-1-1-0 Bean 2-1-0-0 Singleton 3-2-2-3 Collom 3-0-0-0 Hansford 2-0-0-0 Day 1-0-0-0 Baker 0-0-0-0 Slagle 2-0-0-0 Denniston TOTALS 21-5-5-2

2B: W-Baltazar, Smith, Shaffer

3B: W-Hibbs; EC-Singleton

SB: W-Tackett 2, Baltazar 2, Henson; EC-Baker, Curtis, Fisher, Singleton

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Jay Tackett (L)^5^5^5^2^3^8

Henson^1^0^0^0^0^1

East Clinton

Collom^3.2^3^1^1^4^4

Denniston (W)^1.2^363^3^2^1

Curtis (S)^1.2^0^0^0^0^0