Blan girls lead county at SBAAC Jr. High Championship

WILLIAMSBURG — Goshen had an easy win Monday in the SBAAC Junior High School Track and Field Championship at Williamsburg High School.

Blanchester was the top finishing team among locals, placing seventh. Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School girls team was ninth, Clinton-Massie 10th and East Clinton 12th.

The Blanchester 4×200-meter relay team of Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Alayna Davenport, Alison Trovillo and Kylee Hamm broke the school record with a time of 2:04.4. They were third overall.

The Blanchester 4×100 team of Hamm, Madison Gillman, Kendall Koch and Jaida Jones had the best finish by placing second.

Sydney Schneder was the only county athlete to earn a first-place finish. She won the long jump with a leap of 13-5.

The Borror school’s best finishes were a pair of fifth-place efforts by Bryn Tippett in the pole vault (6-0) and Aidynne Tippett in the shot put (30-7).

For the Astros, Hadle Clark was third in the 400-meter dash in 69.54 seconds.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2021

SBAAC JH Track, Field Championship

@Williamsburg High School

TEAM SCORES: Goshen 136, New Richmond 98.33 Batavia 62 Bethel-Tate 61 Williamsburg 59 Georgetown 45 Blanchester 35 Mt Orab 27.5 Rodger O Borror 18.5 Clinton-Massie 16.33 Hamersville 15 East Clinton 8 Clermont NE 3.33

100 HURDLES: 1, Yemili Espinosa-Ley (Go) 17.7; 6, Lilly Bates (BL) 20.3; 12, Lucy Kramer (ROB) 21.08; 13, Brelee Addington (CM) 21.3; 18, Josie Freudiger (BL) 23.0; 19, Ellie Smith (CM) 23.02

100 DASH: 1, Hayden Shields (BT) 13.4; 9, Aubrey Carlisle (CM) 14.7; 10, Olivia Carpenter (CM) 14.8; 14, Mackenzie Blankenbeckler (BL) 15.6; 15, Brooke Taulbee (ROB) 15.8; 18, Sairee St John (ROB) 16.3; 22, Carman Brown (EC) 17.1

4×200 RELAY: 1, Goshen 2:03.1; 3, Blanchester (Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Alayna Davenport, Alison Trovillo, Kylee Hamm) 2:04.4; 6, Rodger O Borror (Ally Oeder, Bryn Tippett, Alexa Rich, Emmie Danku) 2:07.7; 8, East Clinton (Carman Brown, Keira Null, ,Emily Arnold, Hadle Clark) 2:13.63; 9, Clinton-Massie (Kennedy Walbe, Ava Walbe, Baylie Wulf, Riley Bloom) 2:13.65

1600 RUN: 1, Riley Davis (NR) 5:48.8; 8, Malea Beam (CM) 6:22.5; 14, Dakota Cartner (CM) 6:53.7; 16, Madison Harris (ROB) 7:22.2

4×100 RELAY: 1, Goshen 57.3; 2, Blanchester (Kylee Hamm, Madison Gillman, Kendall Koch, Jaida Jones) 58.2; 6, Roger O Borror (Ally Oeder, Lucy Kramer, Alexa Rich, Emmie Danku) 1:00.53; 7, Clinton-Massie (Brelee Addington, Aubrey Carlisle, Sydney Schneder, Jada Moore) 1:00.8

400 DASH: 1, Zaryn Ryan (BT) 1:07.2; 3, Hadle Clark (EC) 1:09.5; 8, Addison Allen (BL) 1:13.04; 11, Morgyn Coyle (BL) 1:14.8; 16, Riley Bloom (CM) 1:20.5; 20, Emily Harrington (EC) 1:25.6; 21, Grace Paytes (CM) 1:29.79

200 HURDLES: 1, Riley Van Frank (Ba) 33.3; 5, Kendall Koch (BL) 36.1; 7, Jaida Jones (BL) 36.6; 11, Mia Hollingsworth (ROB) 37.5; 13, Paige Oberwieser (CM) 39.2; 14, Ellie Smith (CM) 39.7

800 RUN: 1, Riley Davis (NR) 2:40.65; 8, Malea Beam (CM) 2:52.02; 16, Dakota Cartner (CM) 3:15.58; 17, Madison Harris (ROB) 3:16.5; 18, Chloe Scott (EC) 3:16.8; 19, Bella McCollister (BL) 3:33.07

200 DASH: 1, Hayden Shields (BT) 28.01; 8, Olivia Carpenter (CM) 30.9; 10, Sydney Schneder (CM) 32.2; 11, Emily Arnold (EC) 32.8; 12, Kerri Sullivan (BL) 32.9; 16, Sairee St John (ROB) 35.2; 18, Brooke Taulbee (ROB) 37.2; 20, Kaci Grillot (RL) 37.5; 23, Haylee Harrington (EC) 39.4

4×400 RELAY: 1, Georgetown 4:53.7; 5, Blanchester (Alison Trovillo, Addison Allen, Alayna Davenport, Morgyn Coyle) 5:05.3; 9, Clinton-Massie (Dakota Cartner, Aubrey Carlisle, Jada Moore, Malea Beam) 5:28.8; 10, Rodger O Borror (Madison Harris, Bryn Tippett, Ally Oeder, Emmie Danku) 5:31.07

SHOT PUT: 1, Octavia Kelch (Go) 36-4; 5, Aidynne Tipplett (ROB) 30-7; 8, Chloe Scott (EC) 28-9; 11, Baylie Wulf (CM) 27-2.5; 14, Audri Byrom (BL) 24-6.5; 15, Bella Earley (ROB) 24-1.5; 16, Niki White (BL) 23-5.5; 18, Keira Null (EC) 22-2; 22, Daphne Woodrum (CM) 15-4.5

DISCUS: 1, Bella Rogers (Go) 83-0; 6, Shauna Brown (ROB) 68-11.5; 7, Bella Earley (ROB) 68-5; 8, Torie Potts (BL) 67-2.5; 15, Paige Oberwieser (CM) 52-10; 16, Chloe Scott (EC) 50-7.5; 18, Bobbie Sue White (BL) 49-4; 19, Keira Hull (EC) 47-2; 20, Daphne Woodrum (CM) 45-0

LONG JUMP: 1, Sydney Schneder (CM) 13-5; 8, Olivia Carpenter (CM) 11-11; 10, Mia Hollingsworth (ROB) 11-5; 11, Karlee Tipton (BL) 11-5; 13, Lilly Bates (BL) 11-1; 15, Emily Arnold (EC) 10-9

HIGH JUMP: 1, Emma Bailey (NR) 4-10; 3, Madison Gillman (BL) 4-8

POLE VAULT: 1, Madelyn Miller (Ha) 7-6; 5, Bryn Tippett (ROB) 6-0; 10, Aubrey Carlisle (CM) 5-6; 12, Abigail Crouse (CM) 5-0