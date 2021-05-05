Blan boys win SBAAC jr. high track, field championship

WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester Middle School boys track and field team won the SBAAC Junior High School Track and Field Championship meet Monday at Williamsburg High School.

The Wildcats scored a narrow win over runnerup Batavia, 89.5 points to 87 points with Goshen right behind at 86.5 points.

Individually, Blanchester had three champions. Dameon Williams was first in the long jump (17-11) and third in the 200-meter dash.

Michael Mulvihill won the high jump (5-4) and placed fourth in the discus.

Payton Hopkins hurdled his way to a title (18.89) in the 110-meter event.

Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson was league champion in the 200-meter dash in 24.64 seconds, second in the high jump and third in the long jump.

“Cale had a tremendous season,” CM coach Jim Wagner said. “I am very proud of him and what he accomplished.”

East Clinton’s Alex Edison won the discus with a toss of 113-7.

Borror’s 4×100-meter relay team of Darius Stewart, William Hildebrandt, Aiden Carr and Eli Stewart finished second in 53.7 seconds.

In the team standings after Blanchester, the Borror Hurricane were fifth, Clinton-Massie seventh and East Clinton eighth.

“The boys have worked hard this season and continued to improve at the league meet, by setting many personal bests for the season,” Wagner said.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2021

SBAAC Jr High Championship

@Williamsburg High School

TEAM SCORES: Blanchester 89.5 Batavia 87 Goshen 86.5 Mt Orab 74 Rodger O Borror 60 New Richmond 46 Clinton-Massie 34 East Clinton 26 Williamsburg 26 Bethel-Tate 23 Felicity 14 Clermont NE 13 Georgetown 5 Hamersville 1

110 HURDLES: 1, Payton Hopkins (BL) 18.8; 2, Isaiah Snader (BL) 19.03; 10, Gleb Luce (CM) 20.7; 17, Matthias Brausch (ROB) 23.4; 18, Jace Fallis (CM) 25.3

100 DASH: 1, Isaiah Hudson (Go) 12.2; 3, Zach Musselman (BL) 12.5; 4, Eddie Brooks (ROB) 12.8; 7, Eli Stewart (ROB) 13.1; 11, Alex Johnson (BL) 13.9; 13, Hunter Shumaker (CM) 14.4

4×200 RELAY: 1, Goshen 1:48.5; 2, Blanchester (Quenten Myers, Casey Gilbert, Nainoa Tangonan, Caleb Sears) 1:48.8; 4, Rodger O Borror (Eli Stewart, Luke Johnson, Logan Johnson, Darius Stewart) 1:52.2; 10, East Clinton (Mitchell Ellis, Zimri Mahanes, Jade Griffith, Colton Brockman) 2:06.2

1600 RUN: 1, David Flandermeyer (Ba) 4:56.7; 3, Caleb Sears (BL) 5:30.1; 8, Sam Burt (ROB) 5:35.5; 15, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 6:29.3; 16, Caleb Johnson (BL) 6:32.8; 18, Danny Mefford (CM) 6:39.1; 19, Zimri Mahanes (EC) 6:55.1

4×100 RELAY: 1, Goshen 50.5; 2, Rodger O. Borror (Darius Stewart, William Hildebrandt, Aiden Carr, Eli Stewart) 53.7; 3, East Clinton (Kasen Terrell, Matthew Coleflesh, Elyon Hackman, Jacob George) 54.1; 12, Clinton-Massie (Trenton Bennett, Marshall Hunter, Hunter Shumaker, Zander Mills) 60.5

400 DASH: 1, Riley Shelton (Ba) 54.7; 2, Jacob George (EC) 56.4; 7, Aiden Carr (ROB) 62.2; 12, Logan Johnson (ROB) 64.8; 13, Alex Johnson (BL) 66.9; 14, Gleb Luce (CM) 67.1; 18, Lyric Dunham (BL) 74.6; 21, Carson McDowell (CM) 78.6; 24, Sean Borrageiro (EC) 85.7

200 HURDLES: 1, Grant Harrison (NR) 28.8; 7, Isaiah Snader (BL) 31.9; 9, Payton Hopkins (BL) 32.3; 15, Hunter Shumaker (CM) 35.6; 16, Zander Mills (CM) 35.6; 19, Matthias Brausch (ROB) 37.6

800 RUN: 1, David Flandermeyer (Ba) 2:18.4; 4, Zane Smith (ROB) 2:28.2; 7, Nainoa Tangonan (BL) 2:33.39; 16, Colton Brockman (EC) 2:48.8; 18, Trenton Bennett (CM) 3:10.9; 19, Sean Borrageiro (EC) 3:11.2; 20, Jace Fallis (CM) 3:24.8

200 DASH: 1, Cale Wilson (CM) 24.6; 3, Dameon Williams (BL) 25.5; 4, Eddie Brooks (ROB) 25.8; 5, Cooper Carmack (CM) 26.6; 19, Mitchell Ellis (EC) 31.3

4×400 RELAY: 1, Batavia 3:58.4; 2, Rodger O. Borror (Zane Smith, Sam Burt, Logan Johnson, Aiden Carr) 4:13.8; 3, Blanchester (Quenten Myers, Isaiah Snader, Nainoa Tangonan, Caleb Sears) 4:15.9; 9, East Clinton (Elyon Hackman, Jade Griffith, Jackson Seabaugh, Jacob George) 4:48.5; 12, Clinton-Massie (Carson McDowell, Cooper Carmack, Gleb Luce, Danny Mefford) 4:57.5

SHOT PUT: 1, Cade Maynard (Ba) 39-9.5; 3, William Hildebrandt (ROB) 37-6.5; 4, Malachi Cumberland (ROB) 36-9.5; 5, Jagger Huston (BL) 33-9; 6, Hunter Montgomery (BL) 33-7; 7, Alex Edison (EC) 32-7.5; 13, Marshall Hunter (CM) 30-4.5; 19, Max Gulley (EC) 28-3

DISCUS: 1, Alex Edison (EC) 113-7; 4, Michael Mulvihill (BL) 102-5; 6, William Hildebrandt (ROB) 99-2; 7, Marshall Hunter (CM) 95-11; 11, Max Gulley (EC) 86-0; 13, Hunter Montgomery (BL) 81-7; 16, Malachi Cumberland (ROB) 78-4

LONG JUMP: 1, Dameon Williams (BL) 17-11; 3, Cale Wilson (CM) 17-4; 4, Eddie Brooks (ROB) 17-2; 10, Kasen Terrell (EC) 131-10; 11, Payton Hopkins (BL) 13-9; 21, Mack Hensley (CM) 9-4; 22, Elyon Hackman (EC) 8-3

HIGH JUMP: 1, Michael Mulvihill (BL) 5-4; 3, Cale Wilson (CM) 5-0; 6, Casey Gilbert (BL) 4-10; 8, Carson McDowell (CM) 4-8; 10, Zane Smith (ROB) 4-8; 11, Sam Burt (ROB) 4-8

POLE VAULT: 1, Grant Harrison (NR) 9-9; 5, Zander Mills (CM) 7-0; 12, Danny Mefford (CM) 6-0

