Big innings propel CNE to baseball win 15-0

LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern had three big innings Thursday in a 15-0 win over East Clinton.

The SBAAC National Division loss puts the Astros at 6-11 overall, 2-8 in the National.

The Rockets are 11-11, 8-3.

Clermont Northeastern had six runs in the second, four in the fourth and then finished the game with five in the fifth.

“It was a tough loss,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “Lots of small errors and our bats didn’t show up. We were a completely different team than we’ve been the last couple games. Good news is, we know we can play better than we played today.”

The Astros had three singles by Dakota Collom, Denver Day and Skyler Slagle.

Four East Clinton pitchers went to the mound with starter Isaiah Curtis getting the loss. Gavin Denniston, Slagle and Brody Fisher followed.