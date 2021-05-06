Lebanon visits Lebanon Road and wins 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team lost to Lebanon Thursday 3-2 in non-league action on the CM courts.

The Falcons had wins by Alex Jones at first singles and the first-time doubles pairing of Braydon Green and Garret Karns.

“Our team played really well considering the long day (Wednesday) with the league tournament,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

SUMMARY

May 6, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Lebanon 3 Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Isaac Whitaker 3-6, 6-3, 10-4

2-Connor Stulz was def by Brennen 1-6, 3-6

3-CM forfeits

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Garret Karns def Pador, Lape, 6-2, 6-2

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Jauch, Quresi 2-6, 3-6