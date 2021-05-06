Felicity notches 8-3 softball wins

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester softball team fell to Felicity 8-3 Thursday in SBAAC National Division competition.

The Ladycats are now 4-21 overall, 3-9 in the division. Felicity is 9-7, 5-6.

Rianna Mueller took the loss in the circle, despite pitching a solid game.

“Rianna gave us another strong effort (in the circle) but we just couldn’t come up with a big hit at the right time,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We left five runners stranded in scoring position.”

Emma Case had two hits for Blanchester.

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-1-0 Potts 4-0-1-0 Caldwell 4-1-1-0 Case 4-0-2-0 Peters 3-1-1-0 Tangonan 2-0-1-1 Renick 2-0-0-0 Dameron 1-0-0-0 Pell 3-0-0-1 Barr 2-0-0-0 Roy 2-0-1-0 Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0

2B: Mueller, Tangonan

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (L)^7^10^8^5^0^9