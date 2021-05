WILMINGTON — Wilmington had one hit Thursday in a 10-0 loss to Western Brown on the WHS diamond.

The Hurricane is 0-13 overall, 0-8 in the SBAAC American Division.

The Broncos improve to 5-12, 4-6.

Ethan Henson had the only WHS hit.

Landon Flint pitched well for Wilmington but the defense “didn’t help him,” coach Brian Roberts said.